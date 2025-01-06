TODAY with Jenna & Friends' first guest co-hosts have been revealed

Jenna Bush Hager has revealed some of the friends who will be joining her as guest co-hosts on the new TODAY with Jenna & Friends following Hoda Kotb's departure.

As Hoda begins her final week on TODAY, Jenna shared on Jan. 6 that she will have a trio of special guest co-hosts with her as the new version of the fourth hour of TODAY makes its debut.

"It's going to be our month of wonder women," Jenna said on the fourth hour of TODAY.

Actors Taraji P. Henson, Keke Palmer and Eva Longoria will join Jenna on the fourth hour during the week of Jan. 13.

"You know what that says? Heavy hitter, home run, wow," Hoda said after Jenna announced the lineup. "This is a big week."

"We love these women, we've said we love these women. I feel like Hoda helped me manifest this. Nobody will ever fill this chair, but the three of them sure can try."

All three are TODAY favorites who have regularly appeared on the show, including Henson speaking about her mental health foundation, Longoria shedding light on a Latino-owned food company and Palmer sharing her hilarious takes on pop culture.

The fourth hour will debut as TODAY with Jenna & Friends on Jan. 13 and will feature Jenna and a revolving cast of guest co-hosts until a permanent co-host is named.

Jenna also unveiled a new theme song to TODAY with Jenna & Friends on Jan. 6.

"I was picturing you and how proud I'm going to be of you, walking right here from that wall to this desk with that song," an emotional Hoda said. "It's going to be awesome. It's going to be amazing."

Hoda announced in September that she is leaving TODAY, where she has been the co-anchor with Savannah Guthrie as well as the co-host of the fourth hour with Jenna. Her last day is Jan. 10.

Craig Melvin has been tapped to replace Hoda as the co-anchor of TODAY alongside Savannah and will begin his new role on Jan. 13.

“I am beyond excited and grateful,” Craig said on TODAY Nov. 14. “This is the latest in a long line of blessings.”

Hoda said that Craig was “literally made for this job” when he was announced as her successor.

“You are that kind of good,” she added. “You have all the things that this job needs. You’re the right person for it.”

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager recently celebrated the fifth anniversary of "TODAY with Hoda and Jenna" with a Bermuda bash at The Loren at Pink Beach.

