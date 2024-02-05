Timothée Chalamet makes Austin Butler blush when talking about his ‘Dune: Part Two' performance

There doesn't appear to have been much drama on the set of "Dune: Part Two," at least between co-stars Timothée Chalamet and Austin Butler.

The two A-listers sat down for an interview with Access Hollywood, in which they both talked about their experience working with the other.

"You meet someone by destiny, by the destiny of the script that you know you will have to work with intimately," Chalamet said of the "Elvis" star. "You go, 'Okay, so he's not only a great talent, but a great guy, which is hard to find."

Chalamet then went on to say that Butler's character in "Dune: Part Two," Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, is his favorite of the movie.

"I mean, it's easy to now, but it's exactly what that role needed, and demands in some way," the "Wonka" star said of Butler's performance.

Hearing Chalamet's praise, Butler had to admit that he was "blushing" sitting next to his co-star.

"I respect him so much," Butler said of Chalamet. "He knocked it out of the park. It's so cool to see the transition from that first film and to see the maturity and the gravitas come out, and you get to just knock the roof off of it. It's incredible."

It's been a successful 2024 for both actors already. Chalamet starred in the box office hit "Wonka," while Butler currently stars in the Apple TV+ series "Masters of the Air."

Butler, who was nominated for an Academy Award for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in "Elvis," also had some advice for Chalamet, who is scheduled to play Bob Dylan in an upcoming biopic.

"I had this unrealistic expectation that I could make my face his face," Butler said, referring to himself playing the real-life Elvis. "And then, when I finally relieved myself from that and realized, once you do all the work and you get it as close as you possibly can, with all the intricacies of what makes a person who they are, then at the end of the day it's your soul and their soul coming together."

"Dune: Part Two" is scheduled to hit theaters on March 1, 2024.