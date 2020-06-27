TikTok Star Siya Kakkar Dead at 16

A loss has struck the TikTok community.

Siya Kakkar, a prominent personality on the platform, has died, according to multiple reports. The social media figure from India was reportedly 16 years old.

Arjun Sarin shared the news on Instagram.

"No more words You will always be the best artist Rest In Peace @siya_kakkar."

E! News has reached out to police and Sarin for comment. According to India Today, Kakkar died by suicide on June 25. However, E! News has not confirmed the cause of her death.

Photographer Viral Bhayani also spoke out publicly about Kakkar's death on Instagram.

"Before publishing this I spoke to her Talent management agency head Arjun Sarin who just spoke to her last night for a song collaboration and he says she was in a good mood and perfectly alright. Even he has no clue what went wrong that she had to go this way."

Kakkar rose to significant popularity on the platform, amassing more than 1 million followers of her Indian music and dance-themed content.

Kakkar last shared a video of herself on a rooftop while mouthing the words to audio edited in. The post has been viewed more than 17 million times.

Meanwhile, fans have taken to her accounts to pay tribute to the late star.

"May you get peace," one TikTok comment read. "U were too young."

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide please call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resourcesfor additional resources.