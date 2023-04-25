Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict Finalize Divorce 6 Months After Announcing Breakup

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict can officially update their relationship status.



Six months after the "Seventeen Again" alum filed for divorce from the "All American: Homecoming" star after 14 years of marriage, their split has been finalized.



According to documents obtained by E! News, the former couple "entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support."



As far as their custody agreement goes, the pair—who share son Cree, 11, and daughter Cairo, 4—have upheld their previous arrangement. In her October filing, Mowry, 44, requested legal and physical joint custody, and asked to terminate the court's ability to award spousal support, citing a premarital agreement.



Last October, the "Sister, Sister" alum shared she and Hardrict, 43, "decided to go our separate ways."

"These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness," she wrote, in part, in an Oct. 4 Instagram post. "We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children."

The actress added, "I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives."

The finalization also comes just days after the "Twitches" star opened up about navigating life post-split.

"If I'm being completely honest with you all, these last few months have been some of the hardest of my life," she wrote alongside an April 21 social media post featuring their two children. "There's no telling what direction life is going to take you and nothing but one thing is ever certain: the love I have for these two."

As Mowry noted, "They are the reason I continue to push myself every day to work harder. Even when the going gets tough, I do everything for my kids, for their future, and for the generations to come."