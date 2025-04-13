‘The White Lotus' star Aimee Lou Wood reacts to ‘mean' ‘SNL' parody

Originally appeared on E! Online

Aimee Lou Wood was not amused by "SNL"'s "White Lotus" parody.

The April 12 episode of the NBC series featured a political sketch titled "The White POTUS," which saw cast member Sarah Sherman spoofing the British actress' character Chelsea, complete with what appeared to be a dental prosthetic and similar outfit to one she sported on the HBO Max show.

Wood, who has spoken before about bullied over her teeth, wrote on her Instagram Stories April 13, "I did find the SNL thing mean and unfunny xo."

Several fans DMed her to express support. "I agree — everyone else in that parody was a political figure who was being mocked," one person wrote in a message the actress shared. "The only character who wasn't political was Chelsea, and they were clearly taking the p--- out of your appearance/accent."

Wood, who is from Manchester, England, wrote in another post, "At least get the accent right seriously. I respect accuracy even if it's mean."

The 31-year-old also said "Yes, take the p--- for sure - that's what the show is about but there must be a cleverer, more nuanced, less cheap way?"

The actress later shared an update, writing, "I've had apologies from 'SNL.'"

Sherman appeared in the sketch with several "SNL" costars, including James Austin Johnson, who reprised his recurring role of President Donald Trump. The episode's celebrity host Jon Hamm parodied both Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Chelsea's partner Rick — Walton Goggins' character on the third season of "The White Lotus."

"I have these insane ideas, like, what if we took all the fluoride out of the drinking water?" Hamm's RFK Jr. character tells Sherman's. "But what would that do to people's teeth?"

The "SNL" actress responds, "Fluoride? What's that?"

Wood had addressed "White Lotus" viewers' chatter over her teeth last month.

"A big thing for me growing up was my mouth,” Lou Wood shared in a March 3 video on her Instagram, “because it was the thing that everyone pointed out, and it was the thing that made me different."

Weeks later, the "Sex Education" alum spoke again about the public scrutiny over her mouth. "I can’t believe the impact my teeth are having," she said during a March 22 appearance on the U.K. talk series "The Jonathan Ross Show." “Because the Americans can’t believe—but they’re all being lovely.”

She noted that orthodontists have shared videos analyzing her bite.

“They dissect my teeth and say what’s wrong with it,” she explained. "But at the end go, ‘But we don’t think she should change a thing.' Oh my God, it feels so lovely. A real full-circle moment after being bullied for my teeth forever.”

After the crowd laughed, she added, “Now people are clapping in an audience ‘cause I’ve got these gnashers.”

