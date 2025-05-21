‘The Voice' season 27 winner revealed

Originally appeared on E! Online.

If "The Voice" is your everything, we have news for you.

Adam David was announced the winner of season 27 during the NBC singing competition series' May 20 finale, meaning Team Bublé ultimately came out on top.

Coaches Adam Levine, John Legend, Kelsea Ballerini and Michael Bublé showcased their teams' unbelievable talents during the NBC singing competition series' May 20 finale in hopes of winning season 27 — but only one came out on top.

After weeks of fierce competition, only five contestants remained: Renzo (Team Legend), Lucia Flores-Wiseman (Team Levine), Jadyn Cree (Team Bublé), Jaelen Johnston (Team Ballerini) and David.

During part one of the finale on May 19, all five finalists wowed heading into the last night of the season.

Renzo gave a powerful performance singing Lenny Kravitz's "Fly Away" while Flores-Wiseman debuted a unique cover of Pink Floyd's "Wish You Were Here."

Meanwhile, David made viewers swoon by belting out Joe Crocker's ballad "You Are So Beautiful," Johnston rocked the house with his powerful vocals to "Cold" by Chris Stapleton and Cree sang a stripped-down version of Selena Gomez's "Lose You to Love Me."

Prior to the two-night finale, Levine teased his team's confidence level given all five finalists' immense talent.

"It's going to be tough," the Maroon 5 frontman told E! News after the May 12 episode. "There are some worthy competitors, but I feel really good. I think my team is really, really, super amazing."

Meanwhile, Legend noted that all the coaches could do heading into the finale was sit back as fans cast their votes.

"It's kind of nerve-wracking," the Grammy winner admitted to E!. "The decision is out of our hands and America's gonna decide."

