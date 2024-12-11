‘The Voice' crowns a Season 26 winner

A “The Voice” winner has officially been crowned.

It has been an exciting and emotional Season 26 of the singing competition show and the two-day finale was no exception.

Hosted by Carson Daly, coaches Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, Michael Bublé and Snoop Dogg all had an artist heading into “The Voice” Season 26 finale.

Representing Team Reba was Danny Joseph, Team Snoop had Jeremy Beloate, Team Gwen had Sydney Sterlace and Team Bublé consisted of Sofronio Vasquez and Shye.

Martha Stewart kicked off the Monday, Dec. 9, episode by getting the coaches finale ready. She looked over their outfits, giving her very honest opinion about their looks, only giving her approval to McEntire. She also made the coaches and Daly her “Snoop Noggy Nog” eggnog later on in the show.

Additionally, Bublé and playoff advisor Carly Pearce delighted viewers with their new holiday single “Maybe This Christmas” and Snoop was once again in tears after Beloate's first performance.

On the Dec. 10 finale, the final five, along with additional contestants, opened the show by performing “Defying Gravity” from “Wicked.”

Former coach duo Dan + Shay performed, as did Kelly Clarkson, who sang her new holiday single “You for Christmas.” Additional performers included Myles Smith, Riley Green and Ella Langley, Tears For Fears and Snoop, who took the stage with Sting and Dr. Dre. Team Niall’s Season 24 winner Huntley performed his new single, “Skyline Drive.”

See the two-part recap and winner below.

What happened during ‘The Voice’ Season 26 finale Part 1?

During the Dec. 9 episode, each contestant performed two songs.

Team Reba's Danny Joseph sang "Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma" by Luke Combs and “Back to Black” by Amy Winehouse

Team Snoop’s Jeremy Beloate sang “What the World Needs Now Is Love” by Jackie DeShannon and “Dancing on My Own” by Robyn

Team Bublé’s Shye sang “One of Us” by Joan Osborne and “Falling” by Harry Styles

Team Gwen’s Sydney Sterlace sang “I Love You, I’m Sorry” by Gracie Abrams and “Chasing Cars” by Snow Patrol

Team Bublé's Sofronio Vasquez sang “Unstoppable” by Sia and “A Million Dreams” from “The Greatest Showman”

What happened during ‘The Voice’ Season 26 finale Part 2?

In the Dec. 10 finale, the contestants returned to the stage to perform with their coaches.

Stefani and Sterlace sang “Wild World” by Cat Stevens

Snoop and Beloate sang “(Sittin’ on) The Dock of the Bay” by Otis Redding

Bublé and Shye sang “Somethin’ Stupid” by Frank and Nancy Sinatra

McEntire and Joseph sang “You Don’t Know Me” by Ray Charles

Bublé and Vasquez sang “Who’s Lovin’ You” by The Miracles and The Jackson 5

Who was ‘The Voice’ Season 26 winner?

The winner for Season 26 of “The Voice” was Sofronio Vasquez. This was a win for Team Bublé.

In second place was also Team Bublé member Shye.

Sydney Sterlace came in third, while Danny Joseph cam in fourth and Jeremy Beloate in fifth place.

Who are the coaches for ‘The Voice’ Season 27?

The coaches for Season 27 of “The Voice” include returning OG coach Adam Levine, John Legend and Michael Bublé. They will be joined by first-time coach Kelsea Ballerini, who previously served as a “Comeback Stage” coach and advisor.

The Maroon 5 frontman, who was part of the show’s first 16 season, left in 2019.

“The Voice” Season 27 premieres Monday, February 3, 2025, at 8 p.m. on NBC.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: