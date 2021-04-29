The Technology Takeover in ‘The Mitchells vs The Machines'

Sony Pictures Animation has teamed up again with Oscar-winning producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller to bring you "The Mitchells vs The Machines." Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Abbi Jacobson, and Mike Rianda are the Mitchells, a dysfunctional family who has an unforgettable road trip during a robot apocalypse.

Jacobson plays Katie, a girl on her way to film school who is struggling to find herself and stay connected to her family.

“There isn’t a voice like Katie’s in animation. Where she’s so herself in all aspects," Jacobson said. "I hope when I show it to my nieces they know it’s all about learning to be in the process and learn about yourself. So that was really exciting to me.”

PAL is a Siri-like virtual assistant played by Olivia Coleman ("The Crown"). PAL turns all of the technology on the planet against its human owners. Rudolph plays Linda, a mom who is always comparing herself to other more perfect families she sees on social media. She talks about the challenges of being a parent and navigating the world of social media.

“I think it’s incredibly difficult to have a relationship with social media when you’re raising kids or as a young person," Rudolph said. "I just watched the Billie Eilish documentary so I was thinking about that. And also the current cast of SNL, having to be on a show where there’s constant immediate criticism. I think it’s incredibly difficult right now.”

SNL's Beck Bennett plays Eric, a robot who tries to help the Mitchells. Bennett says he used his experience on SNL, and a ballet bar, to bring the friendly robot to life.

“It is some times hard to be recording voice and not be able to use your body. But they had a ballet bar there. I could hold on to and jump up on and get my body (demonstrates)...it helps you like move around."

The animation in this film is fun and beautifully entertaining.That's a testament to director Michael Rianda ("Gravity Falls"). "The Mitchells vs The Machines" streams April 30 on Netflix.