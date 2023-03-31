The One Where David Schwimmer Gets a Paul Hollywood Handshake on ‘British Bake Off'

David Schwimmer might have just received one of the biggest honors of his career: the much coveted Paul Hollywood handshake.

The "Friends" star is a contestant in "The Great British Bake Off's" annual Stand Up to Cancer special.

In a recent episode, Schwimmer made a savory vegetable and tofu curry pot pie for the signature challenge.

When it came time for the judges to taste his creation, Hollywood noted that he's "not a massive fan of tofu." But after taking a bite, he appeared less critical of the ingredient.

"That, my friend," Hollywood said before extending his hand to Schwimmer, who appeared shocked in disbelief.

“Honestly, I’ve never had tofu I’ve enjoyed before,” he continued. "That is a fantastic pie.”

An emotional Schwimmer responds, “What? You’ve made my year. Thanks so much. I’m really ‘chuffed’ as you guys say.”

In his confessional interview afterwards, Schwimmer acknowledged how special a Hollywood handshake is, adding "I can't wait to tell my daughter."

The special "Bake Off" episodes are not airing in the U.S. Among the celebrities participants in this year's show are UK Olympic diver Tom Daley, "Bridget Jones" actress Jessica Hynes and former Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson.

Schwimmer explained in an earlier episode that he wanted to participate in the charity show because his grandmother and his ex-wife's mother died of cancer.