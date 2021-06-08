The Mischief and Mayhem in Marvel Studio's Spinoff ‘Loki'

What happens when the God of Mischief has a lot of extra time to play with? Fans find out when “Loki” steps out of his brother’s shadow and into his own spinoff. Perfectly played by Tom Hiddleston, “Loki” has long been a favorite character of Marvel fans. Now Marvel Studios has found a way to extend his MCU storyline as the new series takes place after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.”

Disney+

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

But don't expect the usual superhero vs villain fare. The new Disney+ series is more of a crime-thriller than a superhero show. And that’s exactly what Hiddleston said they had in mind when they started to develop the series.

“I think it became clear that a really interesting way in was if it played like a thriller,” Hiddleston tells NBC. “There’s almost like a propulsive, one thing leads to the next thing, man on the run precipitous quality to it.”

“Loki” begins the moment in “Avengers: Endgame” when the 2012 Loki takes the Tesseract. He immediately finds himself in the hands of the Time Variance Authority (TVA), which is outside of the timeline, concurrent to the current day Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In his cross-timeline journey, Loki becomes a fish out of water, seemingly stripped of his power and control. In these circumstances we get to see a new side to Loki as he tries to navigate and manipulate his way to freedom.

Disney+

“I hope that we open the character up in a really new and refreshing way,” Hiddleston said. “Loki is someone who constantly thinks he’s in control. And in the TVA, the organization that controls the order of time, he’s completely out of control. Out of his comfort zone.”

Although not necessarily in his comfort zone, Hiddleston has admitted to being a fan of Fred Astaire’s dancing and the classic movies from Asaire’s era. But does that mean we might see Loki doing a little dance? Hiddleston hesitantly reveals there could be a nugget of something fans should be on the lookout for.

“Certainly, it’s worth saying with some humility, nothing even remotely close to Fred Astaire. Who in my opinion, is the master. And I still sometimes will go on YouTube and watch those one-take sequences that he did. But there is a little interlude of something. It’s not a whole meal. It’s a nugget.”

Fans can watch the whole “Loki” meal when it premieres on Disney+ June 9. The series also stars Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs.