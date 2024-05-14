The home from ‘The Idea Of You' has been on Airbnb this whole time — and it's not in California

When Ann and Cameron Trimble found a flyer in their mailbox saying that a production company was interested in using their home for a movie, they had no idea it would lead to Anne Hathaway standing in their kitchen.

The couple owns a three-bedroom bungalow in the Virginia-Highland neighborhood of Atlanta, Georgia, that they have listed on Airbnb for the past six years for additional income. That home is now featured in the hit film "The Idea of You," and the couple shares with TODAY.com exactly how it came to be.

"The production team actually put a flyer in our mailbox indicating that they might want to use our house for an Amazon Prime movie," the couple tells TODAY.com over email, saying that the flyer appeared in August 2022.

Ann and Cameron Trimble / Airbnb The home featured in "The Idea of You." Ann and Cameron Trimble / Airbnb

"I would have thought it was a scam, but lots of commercials are filmed in our neighborhood and our house has been used in two."

By October 2022, the bungalow had been selected as the California home of 40-year-old Solène Marchand, played by Hathaway, who falls in love with Hayes Campbell, played by Nicholas Galitzine, a 24-year-old member of the world-famous boy band August Moon.

The kitchen featured in "The Idea of You." Ann and Cameron Trimble / Airbnb

The couple's furniture was moved into storage and they handed the production company the keys — with two conditions.

"We only had two non-negotiables: The Japanese maple tree in the front yard couldn’t be removed and our marble countertops in the kitchen had to remain. Other than that, the crew could change anything," they share, adding that when filming was done, the couple was able to choose if they would like to keep the changes or have the crew put everything back to how it was originally.

The home featured in "The Idea of You." Ann and Cameron Trimble / Airbnb



"The changes were gorgeous," they say. "We kept them all!"

The couple says that while they weren't at the home during filming, they "would have given anything to be a fly on the wall during that time."The home remains for rent on Airbnb for between $400-500 a night, and the Trimbles say guests have loved staying in Solene's house.

"Guest reactions have been amazing since the movie came out," they say.

