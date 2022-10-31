Jenna Bush Hager's heart can't go on without issuing an apology to a particular music superstar.

The Today host channeled her inner Céline Dion for the show's Las Vegas-themed Halloween episode on Oct. 31, even going as far as singing "It's All Coming Back to Me Now." But it's because of those live vocals that she's saying sorry to the Grammy-winning powerhouse.

"I do just want to just go ahead and make a public apology because nobody can sing Céline like Céline and I tried, but there is no way," Jenna exclusively told E! News after the episode. "I adore her and I hope she can feel that."

Céline's vocal prowess aside, the 40-year-old managed to give her performance her all. "I didn't warm up, though," Jenna joked, "which I should've, or maybe learned how to sing."

Regardless, transforming into the singer "was a dream" for Jenna. "I do really love her music," she added. "I've been practicing her music forever, so it was just incredible."

Her fellow Today hosts also drew inspiration from some of Vegas' biggest stars over the years. Willie Geist pulled out his best Elvis Presley impression, Carson Daly performed a magic trick as the illusionist David Copperfield, and Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb tested their acrobatic skills as Cirque du Soleil performers.'

"I'm glad we did it and I hope people laughed and felt lighter for a little bit," she told E! "We know that things can be heavy, so to bring a little levity and Céline fabulousness at 8 a.m. makes us feel good."

And she couldn't be more excited to share her Céline-inspired look with her husband, Henry Chase Hager, and kids Mila, 9, Poppy, 7, and Hal, 3.

"I need to make sure that they see the full look," she said. "We usually tape it and watch it later but I do feel a little bit like a diva when we do that but they like to see it."

