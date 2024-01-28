‘The Bachelor' star Joey Graziadei shares his approach to Fantasy Suites

Originally appeared on E! Online

Joey Graziadei knows that this particular rose also has its thorns.

Often, the Fantasy Suite episodes of "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" end up being some of the most dramatic of each season. So when it came to filming his own "Bachelor" experience, the leading man of season 28 knew to enter that particular part of his journey with extra grace.

"I was kind of warned about that, I've heard it in the past," he exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker about the chatter some Fantasy Suite journeys receive on social media and beyond. "I think from being in the role, now the big thing is I can't fault anyone. That is a very tough position to be in."

As he explained, "And for me I just tried my best to, again, be aware that I was going to hopefully be watching this back with my forever person."

He continued, "So I just tried to make decisions that I could explain, and things that I felt like would stay in tune with who I am as a person. I can't really say more than that, but for me it was really important to do things that I felt was the best I could do with the position I was in."

Which meant that going into the evenings, he made sure to have conversations about expectations with each of the women.

"I spoke to them about everything I could, that's as much a night for me as it is for them," the 28-year-old shared. "So for me, in general I don't get into specifics about any of that, that was between me and the women that were there."

He added, "It's good, it's a different spot. Never something I thought I'd be in, but a different spot."

Graziadei first appeared in Bachelor Nation on Charity Lawson's season of "The Bachelorette," where he finished his journey as the runner-up after Lawson picked Dotun Olubeko during her final rose ceremony. A fan-favorite contestant, Graziadei was then chosen as the next Bachelor live on-air during the finale of Lawson's season.

"What I'm looking for is something so real that anyone can feel it, they can see it," Graziadei said in a teaser released for his season Dec. 7, "and it gets me excited to think about it."

The Bachelor Season 28 airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC and is available to stream on Hulu the next day.

