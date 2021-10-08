‘That '70s Show' Spin-Off News Will Have You Shouting ‘Hello Wisconsin'

Are you ready to hang out down the street? Because a "That '70s Show" spin-off is heading to Netflix.

The streaming service announced the new project on Friday, Oct. 8, revealing that the upcoming sitcom will take place in a different decade: the '90s. That's right, "That '90s Show" is the official "That '70s Show" spin-off, with original creators Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner stepping in as executive producers.

Obviously, "That '90s Show" won't be following Eric (Topher Grace), Donna (Laura Prepon) and the gang as they kill time in the Forman's basement. Instead, the new comedy will time travel viewers to Wisconsin in 1995, where Eric and Donna's daughter Leia--yes, you read that correctly--is visiting her grandparents Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp).

"Sex, drugs and rock 'n roll never dies," Netflix's description teases, "it just changes clothes."

Along the way, Leia befriends a group of Point Place kids, some of whom we're hoping are connected to Jackie (Mila Kunis) or Kelso (Ashton Kutcher).

Alas, as of right now, the only original cast members confirmed to return are Smith and Rupp. Yet, Deadline did report that it's expected that a number of the stars will return for the series.

"That '70s Show"--which also starred Danny Masterson, Wilmer Valderrama, Tanya Roberts, Don Stark, Lisa Robin Kelly and Tommy Chong--first debuted in August 1998 and ran for eight seasons on Fox. One spin-off was attempted at Fox in 2002, called "That '80s Show," which followed a different group of teens in the, you guessed it, '80s.

The show was short-lived, as it was canceled after 13 episodes. We hope the latest spin-off proves to be more successful.

For any and all updates about the new spin-off, click here.