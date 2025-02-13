Teddi Mellencamp, former ‘Real Housewives' star, reveals she has multiple brain tumors

Teddi Mellencamp, former star of the "'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," revealed that doctors have found multiple tumors on her brain.

Mellencamp wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday that she'd been experiencing "severe and debilitating headaches" for the last several weeks. The headaches were so unbearable that she required hospitalization Tuesday, she said.

"After a CT scan and an MRI, doctors found multiple tumors on my brain, which they believe have been growing for at least 6 months," Mellencamp wrote.

She wrote that she would undergo surgery Wednesday to remove two of the tumors while the rest would later be treated through radiation therapy.

Mellencamp appeared to be in good spirits ahead of her procedure, posting videos of her pre-operation haircut on her Instagram Stories.

"I didn't have this look on my bucket list," Mellencamp joked as someone shaved her head.

In another video, Mellencamp was surrounded by friends and family minutes before she was expected to go into surgery. Kyle Richards, who is still on the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" cast, was among those at her bedside.

In 2022, Mellencamp revealed she'd been diagnosed with stage 2 melanoma and has had ongoing treatment to remove the skin cancer. She had her 16th melanoma spot removed in September, according to People.

Mellencamp starred on the "Real Housewives" series for three seasons before being fired. She now hosts a podcast with Tamra Judge, who stars in the Orange County version of the reality franchise, called "Two Ts in a Pod."

She is the daughter of singer John Mellencamp, known for 1980s hit songs such as "Hurts So Good" and "Small Town."

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News: