Taylor Swift's brother Austin gifted Travis Kelce the sweetest present for Christmas

Austin Swift definitely didn't fumble his Christmas present for Travis Kelce.

The NFL tight end revealed that, in addition to dressing like Santa Claus during the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Dec. 25, Taylor Swift's brother was also delivering gifts just like the real jolly old gentleman.

"He made me feel like a child because his gift to me was straight out of the bag — in the Santa sack," the athlete said on a New Heights podcast episode released on Dec. 29. "And handed me a VHS of my favorite football movie of all time: 'Little Giants.'"

The recent New Heights episode was coined a "Kelce Family Year End Holiday Spectacular," and Travis and his brother Jason Kelce were also joined by Jason's wife Kylie Kelce, and their parents Donna and Ed Kelce.

Kylie instigated Travis sharing details on the thoughtful gift when she awarded Austin the "New Heights Holiday Stamp of the Week" shoutout.

"I was going to say whoever wore the Santa suit," the Pennsylvania-native joked. "That was a full commit and I respect that."

The Christmas Day Chiefs game was a Swift family affair, and was attended by Taylor, Austin and even their parents Andrea and Scott Swift.

The rest of the Swift family didn't deck the halls quite as much as Austin, but Taylor was seen wearing a Santa hat with her boyfriend's football number, 87, on it — the same look as fellow WAGs Brittany Mahomes and Lyndsay Bell.

And while Travis' team unfortunately lost to the Raiders, Taylor was by his side. The family outing marked the "Karma" singer's eighth Chiefs game of the season, but the football games are only a shimmer of the couple's lavender haze.

"We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for, because we got to get to know each other," Taylor told TIME of her relationship with Travis leading up to their first public appearance. "By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date."

