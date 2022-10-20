Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift to Tease ‘Midnights' Album During Thursday Night Football

Swift's 10th studio album is set to be released on Friday

By Max Molski

Taylor Swift may not be headlining the Super Bowl, but she is using the NFL to promote her new music.

Swift announced that the teaser trailer for her new album, “Midnights,” will be shown during the third quarter of Thursday Night Football between the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals on Amazon Prime Video.

“If you tune into the Thursday Night Football game on Amazon Prime, I’m going to be showing a first look at the secret projects that I have been working on very hard for a very long time getting ready for the ‘Midnights’ album,” she said. “And you would see it before the ‘Midnights’ album came out. So, meet me there?”

The teaser trailer will be shown just hours before “Midnights” comes out. At the MTV Video Music Awards in late August, Swift announced that she would be releasing her 10th studio album on Friday, Oct. 21.

Swift already gave fans a look at the “Midnights” tracklist, which includes a collaboration with Lana Del Ray.

As for the connection with Amazon, Charissa Thompson revealed that a Swift exclusive of some kind was on the way during last week’s Thursday Night Football matchup between the Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears.

