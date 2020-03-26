Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Surprises Some Fans With Cash Donations

The singer is helping those who are struggling financially during the pandemic

By The Associated Press

Taylor Swift attends the premiere of "Taylor Swift: Miss Americana" at the Eccles Theater during the 2020 Sundance Film Festival on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, in Park City, Utah.
Charles Sykes/Getty Images

Taylor Swift is helping fill the blank space where incomes have gone for several of her fans who lost work due to the coronavirus. Some 10 people so far have gotten thousands of dollars from the “Lover” and “1989” hit maker.

One fan, Holly Turner, got a cash infusion from Swift after the freelance music photographer and graphic designer wrote on Tumblr that her livelihood was threatened and she was considering whether to leave New York City.

More and more celebrities are donating to those affected by the novel coronavirus, choosing to put their money toward causes close to their hearts.

Entertainment News

Golden Globes 6 mins ago

Golden Globes Amend Eligibility Rules Due to Virus

coronavirus 1 hour ago

WNBA Draft Will Be Virtual Event This Season Due to Pandemic

Swift sent $3,000 and wrote, “Holly, you've always been there for me. I want to be there for you right now. I hope this helps. Love, Taylor.” Turner was understandably shocked. Swift “literally single-handedly saved my ability to stay here. I cannot even believe my eyes right now,” Turner wrote.

Swift also sent $3,000 to another fan who was stressed about bills piling up, prompting this response from the grateful recipient: “This beautiful magical unbelievable human. I don’t even know where to begin.”

Associated Press Writers Mark Kennedy and Hillel Italie contributed to this report.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Taylor Swiftcoronavirusdonations
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Real Estate Weather Changing Climate Videos U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health First Read — DMV Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us