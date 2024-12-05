Taylor Swift shows support for Travis Kelce's new achievement

Originally appeared on E! Online

Taylor Swift feels so high school about Travis Kelce's latest achievement.

The "Cruel Summer" singer slyly showed her support for the Kansas City Chiefs tight end after he got nominated for Nationwide's Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award, which recognizes one football player each year for their excellence on and off the field.

In fact, Swift pushed the like button on a post shared to the Chief's Instagram Dec. 5 that encouraged fans to help Kelce win the prestigious honor, named for late football player Walter Payton, which is secured by the NFL star who comes out on top of the 2024 Charity Challenge by collecting the most social media hashtags and online votes.

"You know him for what he does on Sundays, but his efforts reach further than the football field," the Chiefs captioned a recap video of Kelce's' charity contributions over the years. "Thank you for all that you do @killatrav."

The team's message added, "Vote Travis for the Charity Challenge at the link in our bio!"

And while Kielce — who founded the charity Eighty-Seven & Running in 2015 and has worked for foundations like Operation Breakthrough — certainly has Swift's vote in the bag, he faces off against some pretty steep competition in the category. Along with the 34-year-old, the Buffalo Bills' Dion Hawkins, the Cincinnati Bengals' Orlando Brown and Dallas Cowboys' Zack Martin are also up among the 32 nominees up for the trophy.

Of course, Swift has been a cheerleader for Kelce in other ways as well. After all, she recently stepped out in style alongside her dad Scott Swift and Kelce's mom Donna Kelce for the Kansas City Chiefs' post-Thanksgiving game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

And that support doesn't go unnoticed to Kelce, who has returned the sentiment by attending multiple shows during her record-breaking Eras Tour over the past year.

"It's a beautiful thing, isn't it?" Kelce said on The Pat McAfee Show in February. "Hopefully, everyone realizes we're just two people in a relationship supporting each other and having fun with it."