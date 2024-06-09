Taylor Swift shouts out couple who got engaged during her concert: ‘I just saw that whole thing'

Love was in the air at Taylor Swift's latest concert in Scotland.

After performing “Cardigan” during the Edinburgh stop on her “Eras Tour,” the 34-year-old took a moment to appreciate being able to see fans in the audience.

In a video from the concert posted to social media, she celebrated performing during the daytime and shouted out an engagement she was able to spot in the audience.

“I love performing this entire show in the sunlight because I’m pretty sure I just saw somebody get engaged over here. Did that just happen?” she asked the crowd before seemingly receiving confirmation. “Yeah!”

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Swift said a moment like that is rare for her to see live because her shows typically happen at night.

“Congratulations, wow. I just saw that whole thing,” Swift said onstage. “Man, that’s amazing. Thanks for doing that at my concert. That’s a big moment, huge.”

The "Anti-Hero" singer has been making personal connections with her fans throughout the European leg of her tour. In Lisbon, Portugal, Swift showed off her Portuguese several times onstage, even using the language to help a fan at one point.

In videos from the May 24 concert posted to X by The Hollywood Reporter, Swift, wearing a shimmery silver bodysuit, smiled at the cheering crowd at Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica.

“Muito obrigada,” which translates in English to “Thank you very much,” Swift told audience members, who then cheered even louder.

After fanning herself, she added in English, “Oh Lisbon, you’re making me feel amazing right now.”

In a follow-up video of Swift performing “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived,” from her novel “The Tortured Poets Department” album, the singer alerted the concert’s security team about a distressed fan near the front of the stage.

“Ayuda por favor, up front,” Swift said, translated to “Help, please, up front,” pointing to someone in the crowd. Swift also asked for help in Portuguese while playing piano during another portion of the show in a video posted by a concertgoer on X.

The singer kicked off the European leg of her record-breaking “Eras Tour” last month in Paris, France.

The Grammy winner performed four concerts in Paris, including, on May 12, her 87th concert since the “Eras Tour” began last year.

Swift's boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, who wears No. 87 for the Kansas City Chiefs, was in the crowd, dancing alongside Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid.

That night, Swift performed the song “So High School,” also from “TTPD,” which is rumored to be about her romance with Travis Kelce. Concertgoers shared videos of Swift blowing a kiss up into the crowd where Kelce stood before launching into the tune.

Other social media videos shared by fans showed Travis Kelce pointing from his eyes to Swift while she sang, “Every time I look at you.”

The three-time Super Bowl winner later opened up to his brother, former NFL star Jason Kelce, about attending the concert, during their “New Heights” podcast released May 15.

Travis Kelce said he “had a blast at Tay’s show” and urged everyone to check out the “Eras Tour” in person. “I suggest everybody get out there and see it,” he said. “It is absolutely unbelievable. I enjoyed every bit of it.”

The pro football star, who has flown to Argentina, Australia and other locations around the world to see his girlfriend perform live, rated the Paris concert he attended the best of the many “Eras Tour” concerts he’s seen so far.

“I don’t know if they’re just getting better or if I just keep forgetting how they are,” he said.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: