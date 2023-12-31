Taylor Swift matches Travis Kelce's jacket at Chiefs' NYE game

Originally appeared on E! Online

Look what you made Taylor Swift do to her NFL style game.

While cheering on her boyfriend Travis Kelce at the Kansas City Chiefs' home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Dec. 31, the "Blank Space" singer wore a cream and black varsity jacket with the team's logo, customized with a patch that appeared to read, "Tay-Tay."

Kelce, 34, had sported a nearly identical jacket—minus the patch and with different trim—last week when he arrived at Arrowhead for the Chiefs' Christmas Day game against the Las Vegas Raiders, as seen in a photo shared on his and the NFL's Instagram pages.

Swift paired her jacket with black pants worn over matching stiletto boots at the game, which the Chiefs won 25-17.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images Taylor Swift watches the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs in a jacket that looks a lot like the one her boyfriend wore last week.

This marked the ninth time the 34-year-old has been seen at Kelce's games since the two began dating over the summer. She has so far showcased a variety of stylish outfits incorporating various pieces of Chiefs apparel during her outings.

Taylor Swift's NFL Game Style

The Grammy winner had previously attended the Chiefs' Dec. 25 game and made that event a full family affair, bringing along for the first time both of her parents at the same time—with her mom Andrea Swift making her debut—as well as her brother Austin Swift. Taylor Swift's mom and her dad Scott Swift were spotted chatting with Travis Kelce's dad Ed Kelce at the event.

Both Taylor Swift's dad and brother have accompanied her to Chiefs games before. Travis Kelce, 34, recently revealed on his and brother Jason Kelce's podcast "New Heights" that Austin Swift gave him a holiday gift while dressed as Santa during the Christmas Day game.

"He made me feel like a child because his gift to me was straight out of the bag—in the Santa sack," the Chiefs tight end said. "And handed me a VHS of my favorite football movie of all time: Little Giants."

Meanwhile, the power couple's romance has received a stamp of approval from Gracie Hunt, daughter of Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt.

"We're so happy," she said, "and excited for them."

