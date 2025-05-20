Taylor Swift makes rare social media return for Natalia Bryant

Originally appeared on E! Online.

Natalia Bryant can feel time moving — but Taylor Swift is right there with her.

In fact, the Grammy winner made a rare return to TikTok to celebrate Bryant's graduation from the University of Southern California, liking a video the 22-year-old shared in her dress and stole.

In the May 19 clip, Bryant— the oldest daughter of Vanessa Bryant and the late Kobe Bryant — stands with her arms wrapped around three friends as they sing along to Swift's “Nothing New,” mouthing the words, “How can a person know everything at 18 but nothing at 22? And will you still want me when I’m nothing new?”

Swift’s like of the video marks her first activity on TikTok since the end of her Eras Tour in December, after almost two years on the road.

And, of course, Swifties were quick to notice the activity, with one user commenting on Bryant's video, “TAYLOR LIKED IT, this is such a cute sign of life.” Another simply noted, “MOTHER IS ACTIVE AGAIN.”

It should come as no surprise, though, that Swift returned in order to celebrate Bryant’s graduation. After all, it’s no secret the whole Kobe family are big Swifties — something Bryant said she inherited from both parents.

“Both my parents, absolutely," Bryant revealed to E! News' The Rundown host Erin Lim Rhodes at Revolve Festival in 2024. "I actually found my original concert t-shirt from Taylor Swift's like first concert. I still have it."

In fact, prior to his death in the 2020 helicopter crash — which also killed his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others — Kobe was known to listen to Taylor’s music as a source of inspiration.

"I think it's important to listen to people who do great things," the NBA star shared during a 2019 appearance on The Jordan Harbinger Show. "Taylor's been at the top of the game for a very, very long time."

Kobe continued, "I don't care if you like her music or don't like her music, look at what she's doing. It's frightening. It's unbelievable to be able to pull that off over and over, and so I look at things like that to try and learn from them as much as I can."

So, when Vanessa Bryant attended the Eras Tour in August 2023 with Natalia as well as daughters Bianka, 8, and Capri, 5, she made sure to include Kobe in the outing in the form of a jean jacket bearing his image on the back.

Following the concert, Bryant wrote on social media, “We love you @taylorswift.”

Jan. 26 marks four years since Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant and seven others were tragically killed in a helicopter crash.