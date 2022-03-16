Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Makes Rare Appearance With ‘Queer Eye' Star Antoni Porowski

See Taylor Swift hilariously photobomb Antoni Porowski and his boyfriend, Kevin Harrington, in the couple’s latest photo

By Gabrielle Chung

Taylor Swift
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The 32-year-old singer made an unexpected appearance in a new Instagram photo of Antoni Porowski and his boyfriend Kevin Harrington, photobombing the couple during what appeared to be an intimate gathering between the friends. In a black-and-white snap shared by Harrington on March 16, Swift can be see playfully popping up behind the couple as they looked cozy on a tufted sofa together.

Tagging Swift and Porowski, Harrington included in his post an equally fun caption that gave a nod to a beloved children's TV show. He wrote, "Does anyone else remember the show Big Comfy Couch or was that just a fever dream I had?"

Needless to say, fans were thrilled with Swift's surprise cameo. "omg finally seeing Taylor," one user wrote in the comments section, while another quipped, "Thanks for showing us Taylor is alive. we needed it."

As Swifties know all too well, Porowski has been longtime friends with the pop star. Not only did he and his "Queer Eye" co-stars Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France and Bobby Berk make an appearance in her star-studded "You Need to Calm Down" music video in 2019, but the two proved that they were #SquadGoals when they attended a Madonna concert together later that year.

entertainment news Feb 9

Joe Alwyn Makes Rare Comment About ‘Happy' Relationship With Taylor Swift

Netflix Feb 10

Journalists in Jonathan Van Ness' Family Inspired ‘Getting Curious'

In fact, their paths crossed more than half a decade ago when Porowski, who was then working in the restaurant industry in New York City, tried out for a part in Swift's "Blank Space" music video. He previously spoke to E! News about the audition, sharing that "there was a green screen and I had to pretend like I was being attacked by a lion ... which was the most awkward thing."

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Acknowledging that the role eventually went to model Sean Richard O'Pry, he quipped, "I guess I'm not very good at improv."

Hey, at least their friendship is going to be forever.

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

Taylor SwiftQueer Eye
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us