Taylor Swift jokes about apparent stage malfunction during The Eras Tour concert

When it comes to apparent stage malfunctions, Taylor Swift can shake it off.

After performing "Look What You Made Me Do" onstage at her concert at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio June 30, a trap door and floor panel aimed at opening and slowly lowering her below the stage seemed to fail to move after she hit her mark. The singer stood in place for a few seconds, stomped her foot to signal there was an issue and then gave up and ran backstage with her backup dancers instead to hurry and change her outfit for the next song.

The 33-year-old later commented on a viral Tiktok video of the moment, writing, "still swift af boi."

An additional clip of the moment, shared by another fan on TikTok, shows the stage panel being lowering seconds after the singer runs off.

This is not the first time Swift has experienced a minor mishap during her Eras tour. In June, she accidentally swallowed an insect while performing a concert in Chicago.

"I swallowed a bug. I'm so sorry," she told the audience, as seen in a fan's video. "Oh, delicious. Oh, God. Is there any chance that none of you saw that?"

She continued, "This is gonna happen again tonight. There's so many bugs."

Swift began her The Eras tour, which incorporates songs and looks from her many musical eras, in Glendale, Ariz. in March and is set to continue performing shows on and off across the United States and other parts of the world until mid-2024.