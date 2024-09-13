Taylor Swift is entering her lullaby era

Swiftie parents, rejoice! Taylor Swift may describe herself as a “childless cat lady“ but the music of the record-setting pop star is now available in lullaby form.

Over the last 18 years, Rockabye Baby! has sold over 140 albums of baby-focused versions of songs from artists including Metallica, Coldplay and the Beatles. Now the company has taken a handful of Swift’s catchy hits, like “Cruel Summer,” “Anti-Hero” and “Fortnight,” and transformed them into soothing, child-friendly instrumental versions.

Adding this Swift album to the collection was “a no-brainer” according to Rockabye Baby! co-creator Lisa Roth.

“Whether you’re a fan or not, you can’t deny she’s a unifying spirit at a time when we need one,” Roth tells TODAY.com. “She has created a massive international community of people of all ages who have a shared connection.”

Parents also have a shared connection, especially in those long, often lonely, early newborn days. Infusing everyday routines with a little bit of your own musical taste can help boost everyone's mood.

In fact, Roth says that the series “started out something I wanted more for the parent than the baby.”

The first week she began working at the record label that ultimately produced Rockabye Baby!, Roth was shopping for music to give an expecting parent. “I found nothing I was excited to give,” Roth explains. “So I went back to my new job, and I said to the owner, ‘We have to get into the baby business.’”

She says that one of the things she's most proud of is the fact that these lullabies are baby products that dads appreciate.

You don’t even have to be a parent to enjoy the soothing, baby-friendly version of “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”

“All kinds of people, adults without children, listen to these songs to relax,” Roth says. “They’re used in yoga classes. It’s just turned into a really fun thing.”

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from Today: