Taylor Swift gives nod to Travis Kelce on outing with Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift wore her heart on her sleeve as she celebrated a major career victory with her bestie.

The "Blank Space" singer sported her custom Wove x Michelle Wie West gold and diamond tennis friendship bracelet bearing the letters "TNT"— a tribute to boyfriend Travis Kelce, who gifted it to her and has a matching one — while on a girls' night out with Selena Gomez May 31.

For the longtime BFFs' outing at Monkey Bar in New York City, Swift paired the jewelry — which she has worn in public several times before — with a sequined black Gucci mini skirt and matching black tank top, as well as chunky silver platform sandals. Gomez wore a tan halter top, khaki dress pants and metallic brown pointed pumps, as seen in photos posted by TMZ.

The pair's night out in Manhattan comes one day after Swift announced that she purchased the master recordings of her first six albums — Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989 and Reputation. The move gives her control of her music following a years-long battle.

"All of the music I’ve ever made… now belongs… to me," she wrote in a letter published on her website. "And all my music videos. And all the concert films. The album art and photography. The unreleased songs. The memories. The magic. The madness. Every single era. My entire life's work."

Kelce — who is back in Kansas City to take part in the star-studded 2025 Big Slick Weekend charity event — expressed support for his girlfriend over her career milestone by liking her Instagram post announcing the news.

His teammate Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's wife Brittany Mahomes — also a friend of Taylor — both reshared the news on their social media, with the latter commenting, "Just so amazing."

While Swift and Kelce have spent at least part of the weekend apart, they have been photographed together more often in recent weeks during the NFL's hiatus. Most recently, in late May, the couple enjoyed an enchanted date night in Florida — with the Chiefs star tight end's mom Donna Kelce's seal of approval.

And when it comes to her feelings about her son's girlfriend, the Kelce family matriarch has also worn her own heart on her sleeve. In November, during an appearance on the Today show, she wore a charm bracelet sporting the logo of Swift's Tortured Poets Department album.

