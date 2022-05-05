On May 5, Prime Video released the first trailer for "The Summer I Turned Pretty" -- a series based on the trilogy of the same name by "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" author Jenny Han -- and with it came a special surprise: "This Love (Taylor's Version)." The trailer gives a special sneak peek to Taylor Swift's single, which dropped everywhere at midnight on May 6.

The multigenerational drama -- starring Lola Tung, Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, Christopher Brine and Gavin Casalegno -- follows "a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children and the enduring power of strong female friendship," according to the series description. "It is a coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak and the magic of that one perfect summer."

And we don't even have to wait until August for this drama to hit our small screens. "The Summer I Turned Pretty" premieres June 17 on the streamer.

And Swift is just as excited about this love story as us.

On May 5, the 11-time-Grammy Award-winning singer took to Instagram to share the news.

"Thank you @jennyhan for debuting my version of This Love in the trailer for @thesummeriturnedpretty!! I've always been so proud of this song," Taylor wrote, "and I'm very [cute pleading face emojis] about this turn of events - This Love (Taylor's Version) comes out tonight at m i d n i g h t!"

Call it what you want, but we say this news makes this the best day!

Watch "The Summer I Turned Pretty" when it premieres June 17 on Prime Video.