Taylor Swift concert terror plot in Austria foiled, 2 men arrested and shows will go on, police say

Officials said both men had become radicalized through the internet

By Tom Winter, Andy Eckardt and Minyvonne Burke | NBC News

Two men were arrested Wednesday in connection with alleged planned attacks at major events in Vienna, Austria, including Taylor Swift's upcoming concerts.

One of the men arrested by Austrian federal and state police was a 19-year-old who allegedly pledged his allegiance to ISIS, authorities said at a news conference on Wednesday.

Officials said both men had become radicalized through the internet, and allegedly had specific and detailed plans on how to carry out the attacks.

When the 19-year-old was taken into custody, a bomb squad allegedly found chemical substances. Investigators are working to determine if the substances could have been used to build a bomb, authorities said.

Swift is scheduled to perform at the Ernst-Happel-Stadion in Vienna on Thursday, Friday and Saturday for the international leg of The Eras Tour.

A police official said there are no plans to cancel the concerts and told reporters that "the concrete danger has been minimized."

Taylor Swift's Eras tour is back underway and it’s giving fans a lot of new and exciting moments, from different songs to new costumes.

