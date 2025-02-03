Taylor Swift and Kanye West avoid run-in at Grammys amid longtime feud

Originally appeared on E! Online

Look what the 2025 Grammys didn't make Taylor Swift and Kanye West do.

At the Feb. 2 ceremony hosted by Trevor Noah, the "Cruel Summer" singer and "Stronger" rapper narrowly avoided an awkward run-in amid their decades-long feud. (For more stars who stepped out at the 2025 Grammy Awards, click here.)

West attended the award show alongside his wife of two years Bianca Censori before Swift eventually stepped out on the red carpet in a Vivienne Westwood ensemble. However, the pair didn't interact inside the Crypto.com Arena, because West and Censori left after the red carpet and got in their car to leave, E! News has learned.

But despite rumors that he crashed the show, Ye was not kicked out.

Swift — who was nominated for six awards at this year's Grammys — has been feuding with West since the 2009 Video Music Awards, when the "Heartless" rapper interrupted her acceptance speech for Best Female Video to tell the audience that Beyoncé's "Single Ladies" deserved the Moonman instead.

“At the time, I didn’t know they were booing him doing that,” Swift said of the incident in her 2019 documentary Miss Americana. “I thought they were booing me. For someone who has built their whole belief system on getting people to clap for you, the whole crowd booing is a pretty formative experience."

And the duo's beef didn't end there. After briefly reconciling, West reignited the drama in 2016 by releasing his track "Famous," which contained the lyrics, "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that b---h famous." The two had spoken on the phone about the song before its release but have not agreed publicly about what they specifically said to each other.

In the years following, Swift has offered insight into where she stands on her feuds with West and his then-wife Kim Kardashian, who posted videos to Snapchat in 2016 that appeared to show the rapper and Swift discussing "Famous" ahead of its release. (Swift has since accused the SKIMS founder of editing the footage.)

In fact, the 35-year-old admitted that she still feels some bad blood.

“You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar," Swift told Time in 2024. "That took me down psychologically to a place I've never been before."

But she also doesn't let that anger consume her. As she explained, “I've also learned there's no point in actively trying to quote unquote defeat your enemies. Trash takes itself out every single time.”

