Tatiana Maslany to Play She-Hulk in New Marvel Series for Disney+

"Orphan Black" star Tatiana Maslany will play She-Hulk — the comic book cousin of Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner — in an upcoming Disney+ series

By Kaitlin Reilly

In this Jan. 9, 2020, file photo, Tatiana Maslany attends the premiere of Netflix's "AJ and the Queen" Season 1 at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood, California.
Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images

This one-time orphan has found a new TV home: Tatiana Maslany will portray superheroine She-Hulk in a new TV series for Disney+, according to multiple reports.

The "Orphan Black" star, recently seen on HBO's "Perry Mason," has yet to comment on the news.

In the Marvel comics, She-Hulk's alter-ego is Jennifer Walters, cousin to Bruce Banner. She receives the powers of the green, beefy superhero thanks to a blood transfusion from her relative. In the MCU, Bruce Banner, aka the Hulk, is portrayed by Mark Ruffalo, who took over the role in "The Avengers" following a short stint by Edward Norton in the 2008 standalone film.

Not many details are known about the plot of the "She-Hulk" series, though it has reportedly already opened a writers room, according to Deadline. It joins upcoming Disney+ Marvel series like "WandaVision," "Loki," and "Falcon" and the "Winter Soldier," which stars characters from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Origin Stories: How Marvel Cast All Of Your Favorite Superheroes

Maslany was a relative unknown when she began her time on critically-acclaimed BBC America series "Orphan Black" in 2013. Over the show's five-season run, the actress portrayed multiple clones of main character Sarah Manning. The series amassed a huge fandom known as the "CloneClub." In 2016, Maslany earned the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series – an award that many saw as long overdue.

In May, the cast of "Orphan Black" reunited for a virtual table read to benefit LGBTQ+ organizations.

Of getting back into character (or, rather, characters) Maslany told SyFy Wire: "The muscle memory has softened, but it's fun to go, 'Oh, right' with the voices, or the accents. It's all slippery but it will be fun for people to see where it falls off the rails here and there."

Whether "She-Hulk" will be as beloved as "Orphan Black" remains to be seen, but Maslany's fans will likely follow her anywhere – even if there's just one of her this time around.

