Tanya Roberts, Bond Girl and ‘That '70s Show' Star, Dead at 65

Actress Tanya Roberts, known for the James Bond film "A View to a Kill" and the hit TV comedy "That '70s Show," has died at age 65.

Her rep confirmed to TMZ that the actress passed away Sunday after she collapsed in her home on Dec. 24 following a walk with her dogs. She was hospitalized and placed on a ventilator did not recover from the health issue that was not related to the coronavirus, according to her team.

Roberts, née Victoria Leigh Blum, starred as Bond girl Stacey Sutton opposite Roger Moore's 007 in the 1985 flick "A View to a Kill."

She appeared in a number of campy genre films and comedies throughout the late 1970s and 1980s, including 1979's "Racquet," 1982's "The Beastmaster," 1984's "Sheena" and 1986's "Body Slam."

She is perhaps best known for her role on "That '70s Show" as Midge Pinciotti, mom to Laura Prepon's character Donna. The popular Fox sitcom ran for eight seasons before signing off in 2006.

Roberts was married to husband Barry Roberts from 1974 until he passed away in 2006. The couple had no children.