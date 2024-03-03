Sydney Sweeney takes on Glen Powell affair rumors during ‘SNL' monologue

Sydney Sweeney shut down any rumors that she and her "Anyone But You" costar Glen Powell had an affair while filming their rom-com together during a hilarious bit in front of the Studio 8H crowd Saturday night.

Sweeney, during her first time hosting "Saturday Night Live," made light of several rumors that have swirled about her on social media.

The "Euphoria" star first addressed accusations online that she lied about working at Universal Studios.

"If I didn't work there, then how would I know all the Universal characters?" Sweeney said. "Like Shrok, the munions, or Harry Porter?"

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The 26-year-old actress then addressed a woman claiming to be her nutritionist, saying that she has never had one.

"I'm in shape because I run, avoid sugar and do Ozempic," the "White Lotus" star quipped.

Finally, Sweeney addressed the "craziest rumor" that she and her "Anyone But You" costar Glen Powell had an affair while shooting the film.

"That's obviously not true. Me and my fiancé produced the movie together and he was there during the entire shoot," Sweeney said. "And I just want to let everyone know that he is the man of my dreams. And we're still together and stronger than ever."

"He even came here to support me, can we cut to him?" Sweeney added, with the show then cutting to Powell in the front row!

Sydney Sweeney's monologue! pic.twitter.com/Bk0M6e25VG — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) March 3, 2024

"That's not my fiancé and he's in my dressing room," Sweeney then clarified.

The monologue was not the only appearance for Powell. In a later sketch, Sweeney and "SNL" cast member Andrew Dismukes were playing characters on a "date night," but are being annoyed by loud tables next to them.

They get the tables to quiet down, but then Sweeney's character tells her date some bad news.

"I cheated on you with my boss and I think that we should breakup," she said in the sketch.

That's when Powell walks over and asks Sweeney's character, "Hey baby cakes, want to get out of here?" To which she agrees.

In real life, Sweeney is engaged to 40-year-old former restauranteur Jonathan Davino, who she is rumored to have started dating in 2018, according to E! News.

Both Sweeney and Powell have previously addressed the affair rumors that surfaced in 2022 while the two filmed "Anyone But You" together in Australia.

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney are still as tight as ever! At the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards, Glen spoke with Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall where he dished on his relationship with "Anyone But You" co-star Sydney Sweeney when asked if the two would team up again.

"It's a rom-com," Sweeney told Variety in an interview published Aug. 9, 2023. "That's what people want! Glen and I don't really care. We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much."

"When all that stuff happened, you know, publicly, it felt disorienting and unfair," Glen told Men's Health in an article published Nov. 14, 2023, according to E! News. "But what I'm realizing is that's just a part of this gig now."

Earlier this month, Sweeney confirmed to E! News that both she and Powell are interested in working on another rom-com together, possibly an "Anyone But You" sequel.

"I can't actually reveal all of my secrets," Sweeney exclusively told E! News at the Madame Web premiere Feb. 12, "but Glen and I—I mean I was talking to him this morning. We're talking about stuff."

As for the immediate future, Sweeney is set to star in "Immaculate," a horror film that follows an American nun (Sweeney) as she travels to live in a convent in Italy's countryside.

The new film will hit theaters March 21st.