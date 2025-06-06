Reality TV

‘Summer House' star Lexi Wood exits Bravo series after Paige DeSorbo's departure 

One day after Paige DeSorbo announced she is leaving Bravo’s "Summer House," Lexi Wood shared she too will be leaving the reality show after one season. 

Lexi Wood is packing up her room in the "Summer House."

After Paige DeSorbo announced she is exiting the Bravo series after seven seasons, Wood similarly shared she is saying goodbye to the shore.

“Well… that wasn’t the summer I signed up for but it definitely taught me a lot,” Wood, who joined the show in season 9, wrote in a June 6 Instagram Story. “I stood up for women and for what’s right, even when it wasn’t easy and I’d do that again in a heartbeat.”

And Wood — whose time on the show was marked by a tumultuous relationship with costar Jesse Solomon — alluded to her polarizing presence.

“I’m leaving 'Summer House' with no regrets (Well… maybe one),” she shared. “I’m proud of the way I handled myself, proud of what I walked away from, and even prouder of what I’m walking toward. Big things are coming! Stay tuned!”

Wood’s goodbye comes just one day after DeSorbo’s shocking farewell, which she emphasized was not a decision she took lightly.

READ Why Paige DeSorbo Left Summer House and More Shocking TV Exits That Broke Us

“Being part of this show has been one of the most rewarding chapters of my life – the friendships, the drama, the giggles,” she shared June 5. “All unforgettable.”

DeSorbo — who split from "Southern Charm" star Craig Conover last year — continued, “I never could’ve imagined what this journey would turn into – and how many of you would be along for the ride."

She added, "I’ll always be grateful for the memories, the community, and the opportunities this wild ride has brought me."

The 32-year-old noted that while a chapter is closing, a new one has just begun.

“You haven’t seen the last of me, I promise," the "Giggly Squad" podcast cohost wrote. “So much more to do together, but for now you know you can always find me and Daphne in my bed.”

