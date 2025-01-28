‘Suits' alum Gabriel Macht reveals he and his family moved out of the US

Celebrity News

Suits alum Gabriel Macht shared he and wife Jacinda Barrett, as well as their kids Satine and Luca, have relocated out of the United States.

Gabriel Macht
Gabriel Macht didn’t settle when it came to his family’s relocation.

The "Suits" alum has shared that he and his wife Jacinda Barrett and their two kids Satine, 17, and Luca, 10, have moved out of the United States.

“I don't tell anybody where I live because I like to keep that under wraps,” the 53-year-old told People in an interview published Jan. 27. “I got out of town and we're exploring the world.”

Macht — who starred alongside Meghan Markle and Patrick J. Adams in "Suits" for 9 seasons before it ended in 2019 — felt that the end of the show was the perfect time.

However, the COVID pandemic put a pause on their plans, as they remained in Manhattan. Out of that experience, Macht knew that New York City was no longer the place for them.

“We decided to explore the world, so we left,” the "Pearson" star added. “I grew up in L.A. and I lived in New York for many, many years. “Half of my life on the East Coast, half of my life on the West Coast.”

And while he made a move out of the U.S., Macht also took a long break from acting. However, fans will see him back on their screens soon enough, as he has reprised his role as Harvey Spector in the "Suits" spin-off "Suits: LA."

Though his character left corporate law and moved to Seattle with his wife Donna Paulsen (Sarah Rafferty) to work alongside Mike Ross (Patrick) and his wife Rachel Zane (Meghan) at their public interest firm, Macht knows that there’s still a space for his character for the legal world.

"He's only doing pro bono work," Macht told E! News in November. "I think he works for the people."

