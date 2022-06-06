Steve Harvey Addresses Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan's Breakup

Steve Harvey is wishing Michael B. Jordan well after his breakup from Lori Harvey.

During the June 6 episode of "The Steve Harvey Morning Show," Lori's dad confirmed reports about his daughter and the "Creed" actor going their separate ways. As for how he feels about the relationship coming to an end, Steve joked, "I feel fine. I'm fine... I still gotta go to work... I still gotta take care of my family."

"I'm team Lori, 1000 percent," he added. "She's my daughter. I love her, I support her."

Steve went on to note that it's hard to have a successful relationship in the spotlight. "Look, as long as everybody can walk away in peace, be friends... I ain't heard nobody say they busted no windows or nothing," he said. "As long as you don't put your hands on my daughter, I don't give a damn what you do."

"He's still a cool guy... from what I know. It's a breakup. I'm pretty sure they'll be fine. People break up all the time," Steve, whose been married three times, added before referencing his own relationship history. "I just wish I could have broke up without the cost factor! I got to start learning from my children, get out early! I waited way too late."

Is it really over for Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey? The pair has reportedly broken up after more than a year of dating.

Lori, 25, and Michael, 35, first sparked romance rumors in late 2020 shortly before going Instagram official in January 2021. From that point on, the duo seemed inseparable, enjoying trips around the world together and posting tributes to each other on social media.

However, since recently calling it quits, Lori has deleted her posts with Michael from Instagram. As for the "Black Panther" star's post-breakup activity, he stepped out for Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Finals in San Francisco on Sunday.

"MBJ went right to his seat upon arrival," an eyewitness exclusively told E! News. "He didn't do much cheering. He wasn't his usual excited self tonight."