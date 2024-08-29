Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay doesn’t have the stomach for child birth.

Tana Ramsay has revealed that that her husband wasn’t in the room when she delivered their four eldest children.

“I said, ‘Look, if you don’t want to be in there, then don’t,” Tana, 50, recalled on the “Happy Mum Happy Baby” podcast.

At the time, she said, it was the right decision.

“He would’ve gotten all squeamish and probably fainted and all the attention would’ve been on him, and this is my moment,” Tana said.

“It didn’t ever really bother me and I actually felt quite happy when we talked about it,” she added, noting that her mother was there to support her through contractions.

Gordon Ramsay and Tana Ramsay at FOX Studios on December 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Getty Images)

Gordon and Tana share six kids: Megan, 26, twins Jack and Holly, 24, Tilly, 22, Oscar, 5, and Jesse, 9 months. The couple are also parents of stillborn son Rocky who died at 20 weeks gestation in 2016.

Gordon was there when Oscar and Jesse made their entrance into the world. Tana believes that losing Rocky influenced his decision.

“I think it was after what we went through with losing Rocky, our little boy,” Tana said.

Last year, Tana told People that Gordon has “gained more empathy” with age.

“I remember when I first met him — and I was actually dating one of his friends — I said, ‘Oh my God, he’s so arrogant,’ because it’s always his voice you heard,” Tana said. “He was always the one riling everyone up. In that respect, he has not changed at all. It’s just gotten more obvious. But at the same time, he is, believe it or not, incredibly sensitive — he’s a crier.”

As an example, Tana said Gordon will get weepy when the whole family is in the same place at the same time.

“We go long periods of time when we don’t have all the kids home, and then when we are all together having dinner, Gordon will say, ‘It’s really nice to have everyone here.’ And they’re like, ‘Oh God, watch out! He’s going to cry!’" Tana told the publication. "We laugh a bit because it’s a soft side that no one would expect him to have.”

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: