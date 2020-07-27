Sophie Turner Gives Birth, Welcomes First Child With Joe Jonas

Although she never formally announced her pregnancy, Sophie Turner has welcomed her first child with Joe Jonas.

"Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby," reps for the couple confirm to E! News.

The 24-year-old "Game of Thrones" alum reportedly gave birth to a sweet baby girl on Wednesday, July 22. According to TMZ, the bundle of joy's name is Willa.

In February, E! News learned that she and Joe were expecting. The two, who are notoriously private about their personal lives, did not comment on her pregnancy at the time nor have they spoken publicly about the arrival of their little one since. However, at the time, a source told E! the duo were "extremely excited" to become parents: "They told their families and everyone is ecstatic and so happy for them."

Back in March, they seemed to have fans believing they were expecting a little boy after a shopping trip in Studio City, Calif. "Sophie and Joe picked up several boy toys such as action figures, boy pilot and NASA costumes and Sophie was saying how cute everything was," a source detailed at the time. "It seemed like they were only interested in male items."

And while the new mom never officially debuted her baby bump, she was photographed every now and then with Joe looking quite pregnant and glowing. During the couple's recent outing in mid-July, just days before becoming parents, a source told E! News, "They seemed madly in love. Joe was doting with her."

Joe also recently spoke out about the couple's life at home amid quarantine, telling Andy Cohen, "I think for us, it is nice to have each other during this time, but I think it can be [different] for a lot of different people. We got married last year, so naturally just wanting to be together, it's a really special time."

Sophie and Joe surprised fans in May 2019 when they got married in Las Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards. They wed in a second, more traditional ceremony in France a month later.

Their child will be the third born to a Jonas Brothers member. Joe's older brother and band mate Kevin Jonas and wife Danielle Jonas are parents to two daughters, Alena and Valentina.