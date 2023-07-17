Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello break up after 7 years of marriage

The magic in Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello's marriage is gone.

The "Modern Family" alum and the "Magic Mike" star broke up after seven years of marriage, they announced on July 17.

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce," the pair said in a joint statement to Page Six. "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

E! News has reached out to reps for Vergara and Manganiello but hasn't heard back.

News of the split comes a week after Vergara rang in her 51st birthday. For the occasion, the actress celebrated with friends in Italy, but Manganiello was not pictured in any photos she posted to Instagram.

However, the actor did share a tribute to Vergara on social media, writing alongside a throwback photo of the couple July 10, "¡¡¡Feliz Cumpleaños Sofía!!!

Vergara and Manganiello, 46, crossed paths several times before their relationship. However, it wasn't until June 15, 2014—a month after Vergara revealed she had called off her engagement to businessman Nick Loeb—that the two had their first date.

As the story goes, Manganiello was traveling for work when he found out Vergara was single, so he got her number from her co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson and took her out in New Orleans. "Our first date was her giving me every reason why it would never work out," he told Haute Living in 2015. "Like, 'You're too young, you're an actor, you're this, you're that,' and she was just doing it to hear herself say it. She was trying to talk herself out of going there."

And that's why Manganiello pulled out all the stops to wow Vergara, who is mom to 31-year-old son Manolo.

"'Look, you might need to be single, and I understand that,'" Manganiello recalled telling the actress during a 2022 appearance on SiriusXM's "The Jess Cagle Show." "'Now I can't promise you I'm gonna be there at the end of your self-discovery process. But like, if you need to be single, I'll understand. I'll deal with it, life will go on.'"

Manganiello said he then reached into his bag and pulled out a People magazine calling him the "'Number One Bachelor in the World.'"

"And I put it down on the table and I said, 'Numero Uno,'" the "True Blood" actor remembered. "I slid it across the table to her. And she picked up the magazine, she started flipping through it and I said, 'You're skipping my interview. That's my article.' She said, 'Yeah, I wanna see who else is on the list.'"

Vergara's sharp wit was one of the reasons Manganiello fell head-over-heels. As for the others? "He smelled me and he couldn't help himself," Vergara joked on "Good Morning America" shortly after the pair started dating. "That's all you need, if you want Joe."

In December 2014, the couple got engaged after Manganiello popped the question in a romantic sunset proposal on Christmas Eve. "I've never seen two people so truly in love," a source told E! News at the time. "The way they talk to each other, touch each other. It's incredible."

And 11 months later, the lovestruck duo tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony at The Breakers in Palm Beach, Fla. The nuptials were attended by 400 guest, including Manganiello's "Magic Mike XXL" co-star Channing Tatum, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Reese Witherspoon, as well as Vergara's "Modern Family" castmates Eric Stonestreet, Ed O'Neill, Sarah Hyland and Ty Burell.

As if the guest list wasn't already impressive on its own, the lavish bash also included a "Magic Mike"-inspired dance routine for the bride set to Backstreet Boys' "I Want It That Way," according to an insider.

"If you've ever been to a Sofia event, it's three days," her co-star Julie Bowen later joked of the wedding. "It's like a slow moving trolley. You jump on, and you drink and you dance and then you jump off. You can't stay on for three days. It's like a party train. It's insanity."

And when it came time to mark their first wedding anniversary, Manganiello once again turned to his knack for grand gestures. "I wrote her a book as a gift for our first anniversary," he shared with Cosmopolitan U.K. in 2017. "It was about how we met—as well as our courting—and was about 40 pages long."