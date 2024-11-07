Snoop Dogg's daughter Cori details suffering stroke: ‘My health was declining'

Originally appeared on E! Online

Cori Broadus is telling her story.

Months after suffering a stroke in January, Snoop Dogg's only daughter documents experiencing a terrifying health scare all while planning the wedding of her dreams in the trailer for E!'s new three-part special "Snoop Dogg's Fatherhood: Cori & Wayne's Story."

"My health was declining," the 25-year-old, who suffers from lupus, recounts in the first look released Nov. 7. "Doctor comes in, 'Cori, you had a stroke.' I'm hurting, I'm scared. Why is this happening to me?"

Meanwhile, Broadus and fiancé Wayne Duece are already stressed from planning a wedding ceremony for their desired 750-person guest list — in only four months.

As Broadus notes, "I'm a princess, so the princess gotta do it big."

But with a want list that includes luxuries like $10,000 shoes, a helicopter and Justin Bieber as their as wedding singer, the couple quickly find themselves embroiled in relationship problems.

After Broadus reveals, "Me and Wayne are in some deep trouble," Wayne declares during a contentious couple's therapy session, "There's no point in talking. Should I even get married?"

And as if all that drama isn't enough, Broadus is second guessing her dream wedding gown.

"I hate my body," she admits during a fitting. "My dress, it's not making me feel sexy."

As Snoop — who also shares sons Corde, 30, and Cordell, 27 with wife Shante Broadus in addition to son Julian, 26, from a previous relationship — notes amid all the chaos, "This s--t is gonna become a f--king nightmare!"