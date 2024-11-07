Celebrity News

Snoop Dogg's daughter Cori details suffering stroke: ‘My health was declining'

Snoop Dogg's daughter Cori Broadus faces a terrifying health scare and major relationship troubles while planning her wedding in first trailer for E!'s "Snoop Dogg's Fatherhood: Cori & Wayne's Story."

By Brett M Malec | E! Online

Cori Broadus
Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images

Originally appeared on E! Online

Cori Broadus is telling her story.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Months after suffering a stroke in January, Snoop Dogg's only daughter documents experiencing a terrifying health scare all while planning the wedding of her dreams in the trailer for E!'s new three-part special "Snoop Dogg's Fatherhood: Cori & Wayne's Story."

"My health was declining," the 25-year-old, who suffers from lupus, recounts in the first look released Nov. 7. "Doctor comes in, 'Cori, you had a stroke.' I'm hurting, I'm scared. Why is this happening to me?"

Meanwhile, Broadus and fiancé Wayne Duece are already stressed from planning a wedding ceremony for their desired 750-person guest list — in only four months.

As Broadus notes, "I'm a princess, so the princess gotta do it big."

But with a want list that includes luxuries like $10,000 shoes, a helicopter and Justin Bieber as their as wedding singer, the couple quickly find themselves embroiled in relationship problems.

Entertainment News

Celebrity News

Actor Rashida Jones breaks her silence on dad Quincy Jones' death

Music & Musicians

Luke Combs says Tracy Chapman pointed out a mistake in his ‘Fast Car' cover

PHOTOS 2024 Paris Olympics: Snoop Dogg's Best Looks

After Broadus reveals, "Me and Wayne are in some deep trouble," Wayne declares during a contentious couple's therapy session, "There's no point in talking. Should I even get married?"

And as if all that drama isn't enough, Broadus is second guessing her dream wedding gown.

"I hate my body," she admits during a fitting. "My dress, it's not making me feel sexy."

As Snoop — who also shares sons Corde, 30, and Cordell, 27 with wife Shante Broadus in addition to son Julian, 26, from a previous relationship — notes amid all the chaos, "This s--t is gonna become a f--king nightmare!"

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

Celebrity News
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us