Saturday Night Live

‘SNL50' anniversary special will feature Dave Chappelle, Steve Martin, Bad Bunny and more

The “Saturday Night Live” 50th anniversary special will include guest appearances by Steve Martin, Sabrina Carpenter, Bad Bunny, John Mulaney, Dave Chappelle and numerous other stars who've been associated with the show over the years.

Scarlett Johansson, who is married to Weekend Update co-host Colin Jost, will appear on the “SNL50: The Anniversary Special” that will air Feb. 16. It's a three-hour live telecast honoring “SNL's” 50th anniversary.

Other guests announced by NBC on Thursday include Adam Driver, Ayo Edebiri, Paul McCartney, Tom Hanks, Miley Cyrus, Robert De Niro, Martin Short and Kim Kardashian.

Questlove talks about watching every single episode of "Saturday Night Live to prepare for his Ladies & Gentlemen… 50 Years of SNL Music" documentary and breaks down how the show brought underground artists to the mainstream.
The special will air two days after the “SNL50: The Homecoming Concert" livestreams on Peacock. Bad Bunny and Cyrus are scheduled to perform during that show. The show will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon, and other performers include Lady Gaga, Post Malone, Chris Martin, David Byrne, Eddie Vedder and more.

