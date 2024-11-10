‘SNL' shares its message to Trump after his election win

"Saturday Night Live" decided to find the humor in the situation.

In the show's first cold open since the election of former President Donald Trump for the second time, the cast joined to share a clear message to America's president for the next four years.

Cast members Bowen Yang, Kenan Thompson, Ego Nwodim and Heidi Gardner first took the stage in a more serious tone, saying that Trump has taken the presidency with "no guardrails."

"And that's why, we here at 'SNL,' have been with you all along," Thompson joked.

"We have never wavered in our support of you," Yang said, joining in. "Even when others doubted you."

Cast members Sarah Sherman and Marcello Hernandez then also joined on stage, with Sherman saying, "Every single person on this stage believed in you."

"Every single person on this stage voted for you," Hernandez added.

"Weekend Update" co-anchor Colin Jost also joined his fellow castmates on the stage to join in their message to the incoming president.

"And Mr. Trump, your honor, we know that you say things that are controversial sometimes, but really you're just speaking the truth," Jost said. "And I hate how the lamestream media, Michael Che, tries to spin it to make you feel foolish.

Che is Jost's co-anchor on "Weekend Update."

The cast then said in their message to the president-elect that they should not be on any "list of your enemies" and that they would "rat out" anyone on "SNL" who voted for Vice President Kamala Harris.

"Like our three disgusting new cast members," Sherman said, with the camera showing the sketch show's three newest cast members Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim and Jane Wickline.

"You can find their home addresses online, hail trump," Thompson said.

"I voted for you 50 times in Pennsylvania," Gardner added.

In a final show of support for America's new president, cast member James Austin Johnson, who impersonates Trump every week for the show, came out showing his impersonation with a different physical appearance in that he has an impressive muscle figure.

"That's right it's me, hot Jack Trump," Johnson as Trump said. "They finally got the body right. But from now on we're going to do very flattering portrayals of Trump because he's, frankly, my hero. And he's going to make an incredible president, and eventually, king."

The cold open also went on to have comedian and "SNL" alum Dana Carvey come out to unveil his Elon Musk impression.

"Seriously, I run the country now," Carvey as Musk said. "America is going to be one of my rockets. Oh yeah, they're super cool and super fun. But, there's a slight chance we could blow up and everyone dies."

Comedian Bill Burr hosted the episode, saying he is "so psyched" the presidential election is finally over.

"Everybody knew who they were voting for four years ago," Burr said during his opening monologue. "And then they just drag you threw a year and a half of this stuff. Like who was sitting there watching the debate still not decided?"

"Two of the most polar-opposite people ever. It's like, 'Oh, let's see, what does the orange bigot have to say? What about the real estate agent who speaks through her nose?'" Burr added, doing his impression of an undecided voter.