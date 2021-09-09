‘Skins' Actor Hospitalized After Being Hit by Cement Truck in New York, Twin Says

Actress Kathryn Prescott is lucky to be alive after she was struck by a vehicle in New York.

On Thursday, Sept. 8, the star's twin sister, Megan Prescott, shared in an Instagram message that Kathryn, known for "Skins" and the title role on MTV's "Finding Carter," is currently hospitalized in the ICU after she was hit by a cement truck while crossing the street on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

"After fighting through complex surgery some of Kathryn's injuries include: broken pelvis in two places, both of her legs, her foot and her left hand," Megan wrote. "She narrowly avoided paralysis. The doctors are hopeful that she will make a full recovery but this will only be possible with the correct care right now."

She explained that London-born Kathryn, 30, is currently in the U.S. without family members to support her, and Megan was hoping to fly to the States to visit her sister, but the U.S. Embassy rejected her request on Sept. 9. This led Megan to ask for assistance with possibly appealing the decision.

"I need help getting to New York to support her recovery," she shared. "I will have to help her until she can start to walk again. I need to be there to help her with literally everything as she will be able to do incredibly little by herself. She will be in rehab for a very long time and will need 24/hr care even after she leaves the hospital."

Megan candidly continued, "I don't know what to do with myself. I have to be able to get to my sister to care for her and right now I have no way of doing so. I know there is so much going on in the world right now but I am heartbroken that I can't be with my twin sister in this horrible time in her life when she desperately needs me - I don't want her to go through this alone."

Many friends and fans expressed concern in the comments section for Kathryn, who is also known for recurring roles on such series as "24: Legacy," "The Son" and "Tell Me a Story," along with appearing in the 2019 film "A Dog's Prayer."

One such comment came from Alexandra Shipp, Prescott's co-star in Netflix's 2018 film "Dude," who wrote, "This is so terrible!! I'm sending you guys love. I'm going to figure out how to help!"

Additionally, fellow "Skins" alum April Pearson posted, "I'm so sorry to hear this Meg, if only I could do more to help."