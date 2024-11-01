Holidays

SiriusXM rings in holiday season with festive favorites and new Jimmy Fallon channel

The lineup features 26 festive channels, highlighted by the debut of Jimmy Fallon's Holiday Seasoning Radio

Jimmy Fallon
Getty

SiriusXM is officially ringing in the holiday season.

Beginning Nov. 1, the satellite and online radio service announced the return of its extensive holiday music lineup with 26 festive channels -- including the newest channel addition, Jimmy Fallon's Holiday Seasoning Radio.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

"The Tonight Show" host will handpick a mix of holiday classics and include an array of funny stories, holiday nods to his fans and a behind-the-scenes look into the making of his new album "Holiday Seasoning," SiriusXM said in a press release. Additionally, the channel will showcase "Jimmy Fallon's 12 Days of Christmas" which consists of numerous genre-specific playlists as well as a special Thanksgiving dinner hosted by Fallon.

The station's lineup will include a variety of festive tunes that range from your traditional holiday hits, classic Christmas carols and Hanukkah music along with many other genre-specific holiday songs.

Music & Musicians 1 hour ago

Kelce brothers collab with Boyz II Men for new song on Philly Special Christmas album

Movies Sep 18

Donna Kelce is making her film debut in 2 Hallmark movies — football-themed, of course

A full breakdown of SiriusXM's holiday channel lineup can be found here.

SiriusXM's holiday channels are available countrywide to subscribers in their cards and on the SiriusXM app. Customers can find out if they are eligible for three free months here.

This article tagged under:

Holidays
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us