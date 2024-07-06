Simone Biles seemingly reacts to MyKayla Skinner controversy

Originally appeared on E! Online

Simone Biles is standing up for her squad.

The celebrated gymnast—who will soon represent Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics—seemingly weighed in after former teammate MyKayla Skinner appeared to criticize the group's work ethic.

While Simone didn't mention MyKayla by name, she wrote on Threads July 3, "Not everyone needs a mic and a platform."

The post came after Skinner sparked controversy in a since-deleted YouTube video for saying, "Besides Simone, I feel like the talent and the depth just isn't like what it used to be."

In addition to Biles, fellow gymnasts Suni Lee, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles and Hezly Rivera will represent Team USA in Paris.

"The girls just don't have the work ethic," Skinner continued, before referencing the U.S. Center for SafeSport, a nonprofit organization, helping to end abuse in athletics. "And it's hard too because of SafeSport. Like, coaches can't get on athletes and they have to be really careful what they say."

"Which, in some ways, is really good," she noted, "but at the same time, to get to where you need to be in gymnastics you do have to be, I feel like, a little aggressive and a little intense."

And although Skinner has since apologized—saying on her Instagram Story July 3 that she's "sorry for anything that got out of context or seemed hurtful"—her comments have made an impact online.

In fact, former gymnast Vanessa Atler defended the team, writing on her Instagram July 4 that she's "never seen so much depth" in squad.

"The words that you said cannot be misinterpreted," Vanessa, the 1997 U.S. national all-around champion, wrote. "They are just petty and mean. That's all there is to it. Maybe you should take a lesson from these Olympic athletes on how to be supportive and uplifting to other women."

On the final day of competition at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials, Simone Biles secured a spot on her third Olympic team by winning the all-around title. Here's who will join Biles in Paris.