Simon Cowell Breaks Back After Bike Accident

Simon Cowell, 60, was hospitalized on Saturday after sustaining injuries from a bicycle accident.

"Simon had a fall from his bike on Saturday afternoon whilst testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family," a spokesperson for the "America's Got Talent" judge and executive producer told TODAY.

"He hurt his back and was taken to the hospital. He's doing fine, he's under observation and is in the best possible hands."

In a follow-up correspondence, the spokesperson explained to TODAY, "Simon has broken his back and will be having surgery this evening."

This is a developing story.

