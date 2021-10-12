Shawn Johnson Says TSA Agent ‘Groped' Her When She Traveled With Breast Milk

Shawn Johnson recently shared a harrowing experience while at the airport.

The 29-year-old Olympian, who welcomed her second child in July with husband Andrew East, took to Instagram Stories over the weekend to discuss an uncomfortable incident that allegedly occurred with a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agent.

In a since-expired post--which Shawn first shared on Sunday, Oct. 10, and was captured by The New York Post--the retired gymnast accused an unidentified TSA agent of inappropriately touching her before she was set to board her flight.

"We as mamas have a duty to our babies and a right in this world to carry breast milk through security," she wrote on Instagram Stories. "Having you public [sic] humiliate me in proving to you it was actually breast milk was against my rights."

She added, "To then be groped and yelled at in public was excessive. I know you were doing your job... but so was I."

The former athlete, who has been an open book about her breastfeeding journey, continued her Instagram Story, "To the lady at the TSA checkpoint having a bad day... I'm really sorry you have had a bad day but taking it out on me was unnecessary."

She concluded, "I can honestly say that was one of the worst experiences I have had."

Although Shawn didn't disclose where the alleged incident occurred, she posted an Instagram photo of herself having "the best time" at the Austin City Limits Music Festival in Texas on Oct. 11.

She also wrote that she was away from her family for less than 24 hours.

In response to the gold medalist's accusations, a TSA spokesperson provided general information to E! News about its policies as they continue to look into the matter.

"Breast milk is, of course, permitted," a rep said in a statement on Tuesday, Oct. 12. "We are supportive of passengers traveling with breast milk and other essential nutrition for their children and that is why we provide the details on our screening protocols on our website."

According to the TSA guidelines listed online, "TSA officers may need to test liquids for explosives or concealed prohibited items. Officers may ask you to open the container and/or have you transfer a small quantity of the liquid to a separate empty container or dispose of a small quantity, if feasible."

Just last month, Shawn shared her breastfeeding journey with E! News and admitted that she was worried about how the experience would be with her 3-month-old son Jett after she had a difficult time with her daughter, Drew Hazel, 22 months.

"I had a little bit of PTSD from Drew, just because we struggled so much with breastfeeding. I was in tears every day for a couple weeks, she was hysterical," she recalled. "And when he did latch well and he did nurse well, it was amazing. We are going back and forth now from breastfeeding and bottle, which is great. And he hasn't had any problem."

She later gushed about motherhood, adding, "It's the best thing you'll ever do, truly."