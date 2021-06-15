When Shawn Johnson East rocked this magenta leotard during a gymnastics competition a decade ago, little did she know she would one day repurpose it as maternity wear!

The Olympic medalist, 29, who is expecting her second child this summer with husband Andrew East, 29, shared an Instagram photo of herself showing off her baby bump and sporting the same, bedazzled purple leotard she wore during the 2011 Pan American Games.

“Guess it’s now a tradition 🥴 hahaha #weird #slightlycreepy,” Johnson East wrote in the caption.

She also rocked one of her old competition leotards while 40 weeks pregnant with her daughter, Drew Hazel East, in 2019.

Johnson East hinted that her husband was the one who convinced her to make these leotards a pregnancy tradition.

“Anddddddd he convinced me to do it again 🤦🏼‍♀️......... just wait for the end..... (no idea how I got it on),” she captioned a funny Instagram video of her and East strutting in front of the camera in different outfits, including the leotard.

“You look like queen,” her husband commented on the video.

“Dancing with the Stars” pro Val Chmerkovskiy was also a fan of her look.

“Shawn that last outfit had me,” he wrote in the comments.

East shared his own video of his wife modeling the leotard, starting with her facing the camera and then turning to the side to reveal her baby bump.

“it’s like @shawnjohnson isn’t even pregnant,” he joked in the caption.

Johnson East announced her pregnancy back in January on Instagram, with a series of sweet snapshots of her, her husband, and their 1-year-old daughter, Drew.

“2 under 2…” she wrote in her post. “we are going to need ALL of the tips we can get.”

