To track phenom Sha'Carri Richardson, every day is a new starting line. And she is always set.

"I’ve always been taught that anytime you leave your house, you should look your best," the 100m and 200m specialist explained in a June interview with Nylon. "I feel that way when I compete, even though it’s on a larger scale. In life, you walk out your house and you want to manifest great things for yourself or attract just positive energy. In order to do that, you start with what makes your energy good."

And for the sprinter, who hopes to race away with some hardware at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, those vibes are right at her fingertips.

"Of course I love to mix it up with my fingernails," the 24-year-old Dallas native said of her signature long tips. Her manicure of the moment "is based on what mood I’m in," she continued. "What am I bringing to the track that day? I let my nails express that as well."

At the 2023 World Championships, for instance, where she nabbed gold in both the 100m and the 4x100m relay, she opted for press-ons "so I actually can mix different sets," she said of sporting a neon-hued look, a pink bejeweled design and a white floral number.

Not that all of her looks are DIY.

"I actually have a couple of nail techs that do different things for me," said Richardson, revealing her squad of four: "One would be Tokyo — she’s located in Orlando, and she’s phenomenal. Another one of my girls’ names is — I call her Bunny — but her name’s Mariah. There’s Ms. Kelly, and then also there’s Angie, who I love and who does my nails a lot when I travel."

And each of the pros are every bit on top of their game as the athlete herself.

"My nail techs are incredible, creative women, so most of the time, I just give them a color and then from the color, they just create and do their own thing," Richardson explained. "For the different events, they’ll go based off either my uniform, my hair, or literally just the energy they want to express. And then for some reason, what they create just matches my energy and my vibe. So we’re locked in some energetic way. We’re all just locked in."

Dare we say, they nailed it? Keep reading to see for yourself.

These ombré nails were the center of attention at the 2020 Olympic Trials, with stars and gems detailing the stunning square set.

In true Katniss Everdeen fashion, the track and field superstar matched the flames on her nails to her fiery red hair.

Competing could never get in the way of Sha'Carri Richardson's nail game, as she showed off her set—full of intricate details and dangling charms—at the 2023 USATF LA Grand Prix.

Richardson’s neon pink Nike kicks perfectly complement her baby pink set, complete with multi-colored gemstones and flame details.

The bronze medalist ran in style with these orange nails glimmering on the track during the 2023 World Championships.

Ready to compete with this elegant floral set, the Dallas native made sure to keep it fierce with two stiletto accent nails.

Always looking fab with her signature long nails, the Olympian rocked a ‘90s inspired nail set, complete with a sparkling serpent and star painted on her index finger.

Despite holding an Olympic Trial gold medal in her hands, the real focus was on Richardson's colorful, gem-covered nails.