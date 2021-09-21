‘Sex and the City' Actor Willie Garson Dead at 57

The "Sex and the City" family just lost a friend and fashion icon: Willie Garson.

The actor, who portrayed Carrie Bradshaw's beloved bestie Stanford Blatch in the series, has died at age 57, according to his son Nathen Garson.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"I love you so much papa," Nathen wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. "Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I'm so proud of you. I will always love you, but I think it's time for you to go on an adventure of your own."

He added, "You'll always be with me. Love you more than you will ever know and I'm glad you can be at peace now. You always were the toughest and funniest and smartest person I've known. I'm glad you shared you're love with me. I'll never forget it or lose it."

Actor Titus Welliver also paid tribute, tweeting a photo of Garson on Tuesday alongside the caption, "There are no words. I love you dear brother. We are fewer."

Sex and the City Revival: Everything We Know So Far

According to People, he died following a "short illness."

Garson was slated to appear in the upcoming "Sex and the City" spinoff, "And Just Like That," and was spotted filming with Sarah Jessica Parker in New York in July. He was later seen on set with Mario Cantone in August.

After the actor's death, Mario wrote that he "couldn't have had a more brilliant TV partner," writing, "I'm devastated and just overwhelmed with Sadness. Taken away from all of us way soon. You were a gift from the gods. Rest my sweet friend. I love you."

Garson was also known for playing Mozzie on White Collar and Gerard Hirsch on "Hawaii Five-0," and additionally landed roles on "Supergirl," "Whole Day Down" and "John from Cincinnati."

He has explained that he wanted to do right by the LGBTQ+ community while portraying Stanford, who is openly gay, on SATC. As he told Huffington Post in 2016, "I didn't want to offend the community at all, and that was a really big concern of mine... But, the gay community really rose up, and said 'we know people like this, this is real.' And so that made me feel great."

He added, "It was also very important to the show, to show someone having fun being gay, being proud, open and comfortable with who they are."

His final tweet, dated Sept. 4, offered a message of kindness to his fans. It read, "BE KIND TO EACH OTHER......ALWAYS. LOVE TO ALL. APRROACH KINDNESS."