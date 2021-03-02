Serena Williams and Her Daughter Ace Their First-Ever Fashion Campaign Together

Get ready to swoon over the most stylish duo.

Serena Williams and her 3-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. just debuted their first-ever fashion campaign. From their fabulous and matching outfits to their fun poses, it's safe to say the mother-daughter duo aced their newest gig with Stuart Weitzman.

For the campaign, fittingly titled Footsteps to Follow, the famed tennis player and her mini-me modeled the brand's spring 2021 collection -- which was created with "high-fashion" and "high-function" in mind, per Stuart Weitzman.

That description isn't a stretch either. In one image, Serena and Olympia twinned in sleek yet effortless white long-sleeve dresses. They also modeled chic black catsuits that can be dressed up or down depending on how you accessorize. Case in point? The twosome jazzed up their looks with matching animal print sandals.

"I created this collection with an intentional, artful approach to design, engineering and craftsmanship," Edmundo Castillo, the brand's Global Head of Design, said in a statement shared with E! News. "The styles offer a renewed and emboldened sense of functionality and fashion to elevate the casual elegance of the modern woman."

Around this time last year, Serena told E! News her daughter was definitely a style star in-the-making.

"I can't force her out of a princess dress," the proud mom shared at her S by Serena show during New York Fashion Week. "She gets so upset. She loves fashion, she loves wearing dresses and that's what she wants to do."

Back in October, the award-winning athlete opened up about how she struggled with body confidence. However, once she became a mother that changed everything.

"How amazing that my body has been able to give me the career that I've had, and I'm really thankful for it. I only wish I had been thankful sooner," she told British Vogue. "It just all comes full circle when I look at my daughter."

Now, the tennis icon is taking over the fashion world with her little one.

With that, get lost in the glitz and glamour and see Serena and Olympia's Stuart Weitzman campaign.

To watch the full video campaign head on over to StuartWeitzman.com.